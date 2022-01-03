Vaccine for teens: Day One zeal sees 10 Karnataka districts exceed 100%

The state clocked 4 lakh Covid vaccine doses on Monday, achieving 63 per cent of the intended target of 6.3 lakh children for the day, on the first day of Covid vaccination for those in the 15-17 age group.

It has to vaccinate a total of 31.75 lakh people in that age group.

As per data on the Cowin portal till 7.30 pm, 10 districts exceeded 100 per cent of their target.

The highest performing district was Haveri, which achieved 281 per cent of its daily target, by vaccinating 14,064 children by 7.30 pm, despite having a target of only 5,000 children.

This was followed by the Belagavi district, which achieved 239 per cent coverage by vaccinating 47,720 children, out of its target of 20,000 for the day.

In Dharwad district, which came third with 229 per cent coverage (11,884 children vaccinated out of a target of 5,200), Dr S M Honakeri, the district health officer, said they were able to achieve high figures, because they were used to vaccinating a high number of adults on a daily basis.

In other districts, however, officials avoided taking consent for the jabs, over concerns that it would not be given by parents.

Officials in Kalaburagi district, which vaccinated 11,293 children on Monday and achieved 113 per cent coverage, said extensive consultations with teachers and parent-teacher associations had preceded the vaccination drive, to enlist support.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the paediatric Covid vaccination programme in Bengaluru West at a BBMP high school.

Keerthi Kokati, 16, who was the first to be jabbed, was presented a rose by the CM. She said she would feel confident and safe going outside, with a mask and social distancing, now that she’ll be fully vaccinated in another 28 days.

“I am a class X student and was the first to get vaccinated in my school. I’m very happy. Even my parents are very happy. They want me to be safe. Even though I’m partially jabbed now, I will wear a mask, maintain social distancing and use sanitiser. I can now go out, but with Covid-appropriate behaviour. I want my friends also to be vaccinated,” Keerthi said.

T K Anil Kumar, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare department said, at the current vaccination rate, the state could perhaps reach 100 per cent coverage of the child target group in about two weeks or less.

BBMP achieves 55 per cent

With a target of inoculating a total of 4.41 lakh children, BBMP, on Monday, vaccinated 22,067 students (55 per cent of the day’s target). As on January 2, BBMP had Covaxin stocks of 2,56,800 doses.

Bommai said, “I am glad we are starting this new phase of Covid vaccination in the New Year, with children. It is very important to vaccinate teenagers. In Bengaluru, we have a target of vaccinating 4.41 lakh teenagers, out of whom, we plan to jab at least 40,000 today.”

