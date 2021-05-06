Vaccine stock details shocking, submit indent to Centre: HC

The High Court on Thursday observed that it is virtually impossible for the citizens in the state to take the first vaccine unless they are either in healthcare or a frontline worker.

The court said the stock detail of the vaccine is shocking and directed the state government to submit indent/requisition to the central government with all particulars. The court also directed the Centre to take appropriate steps within three days.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, perused the statistics pertaining to the vaccines utilized in the state.

The government submitted that out of 1.08 crore (1,08,49,470) doses received, 83.28 lakh (83,28,241) persons have been administered the first dose and 17.44 lakh (17,44,554) persons received the second dose. The government presently has only 7.76 lakh doses.

The High Court was informed that from May 1, 2021, 50 per cent of the vaccines are to be procured from the Centre, while the state has to procure the remaining 50% from the manufacturers.

“In short, as the situation stands today, it is virtually impossible in the state of Karnataka for citizens to get their first dose of vaccination unless they fall in the category of healthcare or frontline worker. An indent has been submitted by the state government to the manufacturer for procuring the supply of vaccines. We direct the state government to immediately submit the indent/requisition to the concerned authority at the central government for supply of required quantities of doses of vaccine,” the court said.

The government submitted that orders for the supply of two crore doses of Covishield and one crore doses of Covaxin have been placed with the manufacturers. So far, three lakh doses of Covishield have been received.