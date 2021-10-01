Vaccines for kids soon, says Sudhakar

Covid vaccines for children will be available from this month, Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in the city, he said that the trials of Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine were in their final stages. The price of the vaccine will be finalised today or tomorrow, he said.
His remarks came after the Centre announced the Zydus Cadila vaccine would soon be part of the immunisation programme in the country.
Sudhakar said that there was no cause for alarm regarding Covid in children. Guidelines are already in place regarding children attending schools in the state, he said.
The government will not allow any large gatherings until everyone is vaccinated. Covid case numbers in states such as Kerala and Maharashtra remained high, due to which Karnataka government was insisting on Covid negative certificates for people who travel from these states, he said.
