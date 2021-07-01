Vaccines not mandatory for students: Karnataka minister

Higher education department had planned to administer the Covid-19 vaccines to the eligible students in July

Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Even though the higher education department had planned to administer the Covid-19 vaccines to the eligible students in July and resume classes in August, it is not mandatory for students to get vaccines.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said, “The department is not forcing any students to get the vaccine. It is their will and wish to get vaccinated.”

As per the data available from the department as of June 28, 2021 (Monday), 94,000 students were jabbed and the aim was to vaccinate all the students in the next 10 days. According to officials of the department, the students will have options to attend either online or offline classes as it is not mandatory for students to attend offline classes after vaccination. 

