Vague plaint against drug manufacturer: High Court quashes proceedings

The High Court has quashed the proceedings initiated against three petitioners, directors and promoters of a drug manufacturing company in a case filed by the Drugs Control Department.

The company that manufactures Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose solution was booked when 14 patients lost their vision at Minto hospital after their cataract surgery in 2019. Observing that the order is applicable only to the petitioner director/promoters, the court said that no specific role is attributed to them with regard to the manufacturing of the drug in question.

The primary information was received by the Assistant Drugs Controller from the Superintendent of Minto Hospital, Bengaluru that the patients who underwent cataract surgeries on July 9, 2019, had developed eye infections. The consumables and drugs that were used in the cataract surgeries were sent to the laboratory and the report was given by the Department of Microbiology, Victoria Hospital, on July 12, 2019.

The report showed pseudomonas aeruginosa growth in the drug Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Ophthalmic solution. Thus, proceedings were initiated against the petitioners and several others under Sections 18 (a) (i) and 22 (i) (cca) punishable under Section 27 (a) and 22 (3) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The court noted that though the complaint is of great length, it does not indicate the role of the petitioners to be in the day-to-day affairs of manufacturing drugs in the company. Justice M Nagaprasanna cited judgments and noted that unless a specific role is attributed to the Directors or Partners of the Company in the process of manufacturing, they cannot be hauled into criminal proceedings, as vicarious liability would come about only when there are particular instances narrated in the complaint.

“The narration in the complaint, in the case at hand, insofar it pertains to the petitioners, is absolutely vague. There is nothing in the narration that would point at the role of the petitioners in the day-to-day manufacturing of drugs in the company. Unless the petitioners do have an active role in the preparation and manufacture of drugs, which are alleged to be of sub-standard quality, the petitioners cannot be drawn into these proceedings,” the court said.