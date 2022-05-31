Vandita Sharma takes charge as chief secretary of Karnataka

1986-batch IAS officer Vandita Sharma took charge as the 39th Chief Secretary of Karnataka on Tuesday.
She replaces P Ravi Kumar, who retired from service. Vandita is the fourth woman chief secretary after Teresa Bhattacharya (2000), Malathi Das (2006) and K Ratna Prabha (2017).
Vandita's tenure will last 18 months till November 30, 2023.
