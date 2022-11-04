Varna system is division of labourers, not just labour: Panel

Quoting B R Ambedkar extensively on Manusmriti and Hindu epic Mahabharata, the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission has highlighted in its report how Dalits, including women, were exploited by men of higher classes for centuries.

"The class society emerged in the form of the varna system where one class would enjoy benefits in an immoral way and other classes had to suffer punishment for no fault of theirs and this has been made eternal policy," the Commission said in its July 2020 report, which the BJP government formally accepted recently.

The Commission, quoting Ambedkar's writings and speeches, said that one can find specific reference to the caste system in Manudharma Shastra.

The report added: "The dwellings of Chandalas and Swapachas shall be outside the village and they must be made apatras and their wealth shall be dogs and donkeys."

Read | Ex-HC judge is 'anti-Hindu, anti-national': Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

The report said that the Shudra was to take last place in the social order. "Shudra was impure and therefore no sacred act should be done within his sight and his hearing. Shudra is not respected in the same way as other classes," the report pointed out and added that Shudra cannot hold any office under the state and he is born in servility and must be kept in servility forever.

On exploitation of women, the report said that the upper class must not intermarry with the Shudra, quoting Ambedkar. "They can, however, keep Shudra women as concubines. But if Shudra touches a woman of the higher classes, he will be liable to dire punishment," the report explained. "According to Dr Ambedkar, it (Varna system) is not merely a system of division of labour but the division of labourers. It is a system of hierarchy where one caste is imposed upon the other. It is not a system of people’s choice, instead it’s forced imposition.”

Quoting Hindu epic Mahabharata, the Commission highlights Ekalavya’s story on how the Dalits were deprived of education for centuries. "If we consider the story of Ekalavya, it becomes clear that despite young tribal boy learning skills to operate weapons on his own efforts and skills and gained expertise, he was forced to give Guru Dakshina of his own thumb. This proves that untouchability has been maintained from time immemorial," the commission said.

The commission further added that even courts were influenced by the classification of castes. "Punishments used to be based on the castes of criminals and not crimes committed by any individual," the report said.