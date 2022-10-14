Vedic Maths: Karnataka govt withdraws directive

The Karnataka government has formally withdrawn a note on the basis of which a block education officer (BEO) had controversially ordered last month that Vedic Maths be taught to SC/ST school students, creating a furore.

The Shidlaghatta BEO had issued an office memo that Vedic Maths would be introduced "along with appropriate uniform" for students in Classes 5-8 by utilising 25 per cent of SC/ST welfare funds available with gram panchayats. Following an outrage, the BEO withdrew the memo.

However, the BEO had taken a decision based on a note issued by the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department directing officials to examine a proposal submitted by the AVM Academy, based out of Hiriyur in Chitradurga, that wanted to impart Vedic Maths lessons to the students.

"Upon reviewing the matter, it is the Department of School Education & Literacy that should decide on syllabus and subjects that need to be taught to school students. But, it is found that the directive was issued without consulting the department concerned. Therefore, the government's note is withdrawn with immediate effect," the RDPR department stated in a letter to all chief executive officers of zilla panchayats.