Veerappan aide's wife arrested after 26-years

Kollegal Police, on Saturday arrested the wife of forest brigand Veerappan's accomplice, who has been absconding for 26 years.

The arrested is Selva Mary, wife of Velayan, at Jageri. It is said that Selva Mary and her second husband had rented land and are cultivating sugarcane. She was arrested on charges that she opened fire to drive away wild elephants from the sugarcane field, in the village.

Chamarajanagar SP H D Ananda Kumar told DH, Selva Mary opened fire to drive the elephants away but it caused in a minor fire. When Police inquired on how she could operate the gun, Selva Mary revealed about her past involvement with the Veerappan gang.

According to Selva Mary, she joined the gang when she was 14-years and was in the gang for two years. She was hiding since 1993. She remarried following the death of Velayan.

According to the SP, Selva Mary joined Veerappan as the brigand kidnapped her and her brother in-law Sesharaj, for looting Verappan’s money, and hiding it inside the forest. Later, she was forcefully married to Velayan.

Selva Mary hails from Martalli village in Hanur taluk. She is an accused in Palar bomb blast, attack on Rampura Police station case and she is also facing transportation of illegal weapon case. In 1993, Male Mahadeshwara Hill Police booked her under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act.

A team led by, Kollegal Deputy Superintendent of Police Naveen Kumar, arrested Selva Mary and produced her before the court.