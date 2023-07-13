Heggade invites CM Siddaramaiah to Dharmasthala

Veerendra Heggade invites CM Siddaramaiah to Dharmasthala

In a letter to Siddaramaiah, Heggade congratulated him on presenting his 14th budget. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 09:37 ist
Veerendra Heggade. Credit: DH Photo

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade has invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit the shrine of Sri Manjunatha while heaping praise on his government’s schemes. 

In a letter to Siddaramaiah, Heggade congratulated him on presenting his 14th budget. 

“You have given several helpful programmes to people,” Heggade, a Rajya Sabha member, stated. 

Also Read | Karnataka government puts gomala land grant to RSS-linked body on hold

Heggade pointed out that devotees visiting Dharmasthala, especially women, are elated. “Several women are praying and donating to Sri Manjunatha Swami in your name,” he stated, adding that the Jain community is happy with special grants given to them. 

“When the opportunity, do come and get the darshan of Sri Manjunatha Swami,” Heggade stated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Dharmasthala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

 