Veerendra Heggade invites CM Siddaramaiah to Dharmasthala

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade has invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit the shrine of Sri Manjunatha while heaping praise on his government’s schemes.

In a letter to Siddaramaiah, Heggade congratulated him on presenting his 14th budget.

“You have given several helpful programmes to people,” Heggade, a Rajya Sabha member, stated.

Heggade pointed out that devotees visiting Dharmasthala, especially women, are elated. “Several women are praying and donating to Sri Manjunatha Swami in your name,” he stated, adding that the Jain community is happy with special grants given to them.

“When the opportunity, do come and get the darshan of Sri Manjunatha Swami,” Heggade stated.