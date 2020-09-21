Verbal duel erupts between Narayana Gowda and BJP MLA Belli Prakash in Vidhana Soudha

Municipalities Minister K C Narayana Gowda and BJP’s Kadur legislator Belli Prakash “almost came to blows” at the Vidhana Soudha as the two had a verbal duel.

The development took place at the makeshift lounge on the first floor of the Vidhana Soudha, just before the start of the Assembly Session.

Those who witnessed the spat said Gowda and Prakash “almost came to blows” before legislators Satish Jarkiholi, K Annadani and others intervened to separate them.

According to sources, Prakash complained that Gowda was inaccessible. “Prakash got the chief minister to sign on a file pertaining to the Kadur constituency that was referred to Gowda for further action. But, Prakash complained that Gowda was dilly-dallying and gave excuses to say he was busy. This led to an argument between them,” a source said.

The incident also underlines the disgruntlement among ruling BJP MLAs over the style of functioning of some ministers. Gowda was with the JD(S) before he jumped ship to the BJP and became a minister.