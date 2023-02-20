Veteran Kannada director S K Bhagavan passes away

Veteran Kannada director S K Bhagavan passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 90.

Bhagavan formed a hit combo with Dorai Raj and the pair, famously called Dorai-Bhagavan, gave Kannada cinema a series of blockbusters from late 1960s to early 1990s. The hit combination mostly worked with thespian DR Rajkumar.

Starting with Jedara Bale (1968), they went on to give classics like Kasturi Nivasa (1971), Eradu Kanasu (1974), Hosa Belaku (1982), Jeevana Chaitra (1992) and more. They were famous for directing James Bond-style films with Rajkumar such as Goa Dali CID 999 (1968), Operation Jackpot Nalli CID 999 (1969), and Operation Diamond Racket (1978).

The duo also worked closely with Anant Nag and Lakshmi in films such as Bayalu Daari (1976), Benkiya Bale (1983), Chandanada Gombe (1979) and Gaali Maathu (1981). After Dorai Raj died in 2000, Bagavan took a long break. The duo had made more than 25 films. Bhagavan returned to direct his 50th film 'Aaduva Gombe' starring Sanchari Vijay and Anant Nag in 2019.

Bhagavan is survived by two sons and a daughter. His mortal remains will be kept at his Sahakar Nagar residence till noon for people to pay their last respect.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed sorrow over the demise of the director.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಸ್. ಕೆ. ಭಗವಾನ್ ರವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಬೇಸರವಾಯಿತು. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬವರ್ಗದವರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

"I was very saddened to hear the news of renowned director of Kannada film industry SK Bhagavan's death. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain," Bommai tweeted.

CM also remebered the contributions of SK Bhagavan to Kannada Cinema.

"Dorai-Bhagavan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr. Along with his friend Dorai Raj, directed 55 films including Kasthuri Niwas, Eradu Soyam, Bayalu Dari, Giri Kanye, Hosa Lekuk starring Rajkumar," he wrote.