Veteran Sandalwood producer Vijay Kumar no more

Veteran Sandalwood producer Vijay Kumar no more

He bankrolled popular films such as Vishnuvardhan’s blockbuster 'Simhardiya Simha' (2002), 'Lion Jagapati Rao' (1991) and 'Jagadeka Veera' (1991)

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 01:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Veteran Kannada film producer B Vijay Kumar died of a massive heart attack here on Sunday night. He was 63. 

Vijay Kumar was a former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). He bankrolled popular films such as Vishnuvardhan’s blockbuster Simhardiya Simha (2002), Lion Jagapati Rao (1991) and Jagadeka Veera (1991). 

He was also the vice president of the Film Federation of India and chairman of Karnataka Silk Board.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Sandalwood
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 