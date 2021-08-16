Veteran Sandalwood producer Vijay Kumar no more

Veteran Kannada film producer B Vijay Kumar died of a massive heart attack here on Sunday night. He was 63.

Vijay Kumar was a former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). He bankrolled popular films such as Vishnuvardhan’s blockbuster Simhardiya Simha (2002), Lion Jagapati Rao (1991) and Jagadeka Veera (1991).

He was also the vice president of the Film Federation of India and chairman of Karnataka Silk Board.