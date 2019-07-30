VG Siddhartha missing as CCD battles financial woes

VG Siddhartha, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) and son-in-law of former chief minister of Karnataka SM Krishna, has been missing since Monday evening as his enterprise battles deep financial crisis.

Siddhartha grew coffee in Chikkamagaluru and exported about 28,000 tonnes of it annually and sold another 2,000 tonnes locally for about Rs 35 crore each year. He owns coffee plantations spanning 12,000 acres. On the back of this, Siddhartha established a successful coffee business in Karnataka and expanded it across the country through CCD outlets. Founded in 1996, as of date, the company’s cafe network stands at 1,751 stores spread across 243 cities in India. The company, Coffee Day Enterprises, in which Siddhartha owns a 53 per cent stake, had a total revenue of Rs 4,466.79 crore in FY19 against a net profit of Rs 127.51 crore.

However, growing debt might have been causing problems to Siddhartha over the year, sources say. Several people close to him suggest that his sale of shares in IT company Mindtree was part of his debt offloading process. “This entire amount was pledged with banks. It helped him reduce his exposure,” a person close to him said. His term borrowing had come down to Rs 2,657.75 crore in March 2019 from Rs 3, 192.56 crore a year ago.

Siddhartha had earned Rs 3,269 crore by selling his 20 per cent stake in MindTree to the engineering behemoth L&T. “There is no way he could have sold his shares in IT companies. It was very close to him,” sources said.

In fact, the balance sheet of Siddhartha reveals that his short-term borrowings at Coffee Day Enterprises had shot up by over 4 times in past one year – Rs 3,889.63 crore, from Rs 810.91 crore, a year ago.

People who have worked with Siddhartha, say that he may have been under financial stress and political pressure in recent months. Last year, the income tax department had conducted raids on his properties across Bengaluru.

Born in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, Siddhartha completed his post-graduation in economics from Mangalore University. After finishing his studies, Siddhartha joined investment banking J M Financial Limited in 1983-1984, at the age of 24, in Mumbai as a management trainee in Portfolio Management and started securities trading on the Indian Stock Market under Vice Chairman Mahendra Kampani.

After two years with J M Financial, Siddhartha returned to Bengaluru, when his father offered him funds to start a business of his choice.

Siddhartha bought a stock market card for Rs 30,000 and a brokerage called Sivan Securities, which was renamed in 2000 as Way2wealth Securities. Its venture capital division came to be known as Global Technology Ventures (GTV) and turned it into a highly successful investment banking and stockbroking company.

Buoyed by this feat, Siddhartha went on to build one of India’s largest coffee chains – CCD and became the coffee king of India.