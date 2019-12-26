VHP to counter 'misinformation' on CAA in Mengaluru

Vishwa Hindu Parishad will seek to counter "wrong and false campaign" and "misinformation” regarding Citizenship Amendment Act in the nerve centre of anti CAA violence in Karnataka—Mangalore where its three-day meeting kicks off on Friday.

During the three-day conclave-- its Prabandh Samiti as well as Pranyasi Mandal meetings from December 27 to December 29 being attended by over 300 VHP workers from all over the country, it will deliberate on CAA, Ram Mandir, “two big challenges of religious conversion by Christian missionaries and gau hatya (cow slaughter)”.

Besides, women safety will be another issue to be discussed by the VHP for which it will take up a “task about how to improve Hindu Sanskars, how to re-establish Hindu values into the society, so that women will be respected and treated with respect in every walk of life.

“That is a very important agenda for this meeting,” said VHP Secretary-General Milind Parande in a press statement. During the meet, the VHP will also plan an action-plan about stopping religious conversions all over the country and how to ensure cow protection. VHP will plan to increase the number of its service projects

Two persons were killed during anti CAA protests in Karnataka last week and simultaneous protests had broken out in many other cities of the state including Bengaluru, where cops detaining historian Ramchandra Guha had become the face of the protest.

The VHP has said that the CAA has been brought in is giving justice to millions of Hindus with whom historical wrong was done at the time of partition.

“So being a Hindu organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad will do everything in its power, so that these Hindus receive citizenship”, it said ruing that lot of misinformation have been spread About CAA.

VHP will organise awareness programmes to tell public the “good things about CAA” like there is “no discrimination” in it.

VHP, which has been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since 1984, said that now after it has reached a successful conclusion through the Supreme Court verdict, the central government should form a system, maybe a board or trust or whatever, that will take into consideration the Hindu feelings.

“It should be an independent system. The temple should not be built by the government, but by the society’s money. It should be built according to the model that was popularized during the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation,” it said.

On the issue of women safety, the VHP statement says, “because of lack of Hindu Sanskar many women are facing insults throughout the country. So, Vishva Hindu Parishad will be taking up a task about how to improve Hindu Sanskars, how to re-establish Hindu values into the society, so that women will be respected and treated with respect in every walk of life. That is a very important agenda for this meeting.”