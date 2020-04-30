Victoria, Surathkal facilities role models: Central team

A team of doctors deputed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ended its 13-day fact-finding and advisory visit to the state on Thursday.

According to a statement, the team’s agenda was to assess the state’s Covid-19 response and provide required assistance.

Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said the team discussed the state’s preparedness during the pandemic and reviewed fever clinics, exclusive Covid-care centres and swab collection facilities at taluk and district levels.

“The team was also apprised of the measures put in place to strengthen universal surveillance using available databases of TB, HIV and other vulnerable patients. The team was informed that the per day testing capacity was being increased successfully,” Akthar said.

In the city, the team visited fever clinics and Covid-designated hospitals such as Victoria Hospital. The team also visited Nimhans, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, besides the National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru.

"They were updated on various innovations of the Government of Karnataka to strengthen health systems and surveillance, including the Critical Care Support Team and tele-ICU unit, the BBMP War Room and the Media Bulletin Room,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The Commissioner said the team had declared that the Victoria Hospital and Surathkal quarantine facilities had model practices to be followed by all.

“They also gave suggestions on medium- and long-term measures like strengthening human resources at health institutions, training and mass counselling,” he said.