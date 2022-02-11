Video of students offering namaz inside classroom goes viral

The video clippings of a few Muslim students allegedly offering namaz inside a classroom at Government Higher Primary School at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk has gone viral on social media.

The students studying in classes seven and five had offered mass prayers inside the classrooms last Friday. Now, the incident has come to light and has been opposed by the local residents. As the video clipping went viral, the officials from the education department and Bellare police have visited the spot.

School headmistress Jalaja said, "the incident of offering namaz had not come to the notice of the teachers last Friday. As soon as the issue came to our notice, we have directed students not to engage in such activities."

Parents of a few students had sought permission from the school to allow students to visit masjid to offer prayers on Friday. No permission was given to offer namaz inside the school.

"We had asked the parents to accompany the children for the masjid on Friday noon and later drop them back to the school. The students had offered namaz by locking the door. A parents meeting has been convened at the school on February 12 at 10 am," said SDMC president Praveen Ankathadka.

BEO Lokesh C said, "as soon as the incident came to my notice, I directed the Cluster Resource Person to visit the school to collect information and submit a report on the same."

