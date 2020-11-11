Video record SC/ST atrocity complaints: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

In order to prevent authorities from misleading victims filing cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed police to video record the complaint filing process of such cases, here Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Social Welfare Department, he said that police were video recording witness statements and Panchnama of cases registered under the Act. This should be extended to the process of registering complaints also, he said.

Noting that only five to six percent of the cases under the Act were prosecuted, he instructed authorities concerned to improve prosecution rates. "Police officials should file FIRs in all atrocity cases. Measures should be taken to ensure that charge-sheets are filed within 60 days of the complaint," he said.

Steps should be taken to ensure that victims of caste harassment are compensated as per law. The government has set aside Rs 30 cr for the purpose, of which Rs 15 cr is in Deputy Commissioner accounts, according to the CM.

Yediyurappa recommended opening fair price shops in every colony or 'thaanda' of SC/STs, where there were at least 100 ration cardholders.