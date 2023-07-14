Vidhana Soudha security team seizes 250 fake passes

The Vidhana Soudha security team on Friday seized more than 250 fake passes. Soon after this incident, the police issued a stern warning against those resorting to such dubious means.

Vidhana Soudha security officials became alert after a man, identified as 72-year-old Thipperudra, breached security on July 7 and attended the budget session. On the same day, Speaker U T Khader held a meeting and directed steps to be taken to stop such incidents in future.

Also Read | Tech to beef up security at Vidhana Soudha: Speaker

Speaking to DH, S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, said: “We usually have strict security checks. After the incident during the budget session, we have beefed up the force and intensified the checks.”

“We found around 250 fake passes and seized them. Several employees and legislators’ staff were also found using outdated passes. Should such occurrences repeat, we will take strict action,” he added.