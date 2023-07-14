Vidhana Soudha security team seizes 250 fake passes

The Vidhana Soudha security team on Friday seized more than 250 fake passes. Soon after this incident, the police issued a stern warning against those resorting to such dubious means.
Vidhana Soudha security officials became alert after a man, identified as 72-year-old Thipperudra, breached security on July 7 and attended the budget session. On the same day, Speaker U T Khader held a meeting and directed steps to be taken to stop such incidents in future.
Also Read | Tech to beef up security at Vidhana Soudha: Speaker
Speaking to DH, S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, said: “We usually have strict security checks. After the incident during the budget session, we have beefed up the force and intensified the checks.”
“We found around 250 fake passes and seized them. Several employees and legislators’ staff were also found using outdated passes. Should such occurrences repeat, we will take strict action,” he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Missing children cases rising in Karnataka
DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations
PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron
Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies
Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers
AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent
Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear
World cycling body bans trans women from female events
Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options