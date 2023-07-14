Vidhana Soudha security team seizes 250 fake passes

Vidhana Soudha security team seizes 250 fake passes

Vidhana Soudha security officials became alert after a man, identified as 72-year-old Thipperudra, breached security on July 7.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 05:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Vidhana Soudha security team on Friday seized more than 250 fake passes. Soon after this incident, the police issued a stern warning against those resorting to such dubious means. 

Vidhana Soudha security officials became alert after a man, identified as 72-year-old Thipperudra, breached security on July 7 and attended the budget session. On the same day, Speaker U T Khader held a meeting and directed steps to be taken to stop such incidents in future. 

Also Read | Tech to beef up security at Vidhana Soudha: Speaker

Speaking to DH, S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, said: “We usually have strict security checks. After the incident during the budget session, we have beefed up the force and intensified the checks.” 

“We found around 250 fake passes and seized them. Several employees and legislators’ staff were also found using outdated passes. Should such occurrences repeat, we will take strict action,” he added.

  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

U T Khader
Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

 