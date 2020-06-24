Vidhana, Vikas Soudha to only allow visits with 'valid' reasons

Only those citizens with a “valid” reason to meet ministers or officials will be allowed inside the secretariat buildings of Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha, a government circular said on Wednesday. This is in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

According to the circular, the government is trying its best to contain the spread of the pandemic. Considering that there was a case recently reported from Vikas Soudha, the government is putting in extra measures to ensure that the virus does not spread in the Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and MS Building. Hence, limiting the number of visitors was crucial, the circular stated.

In this light, the government has decided to allow only those with a specific purpose to meet minister and officials, that too only after 3.30 pm every day, the circular said.