Vijayendra to kickstart poll tour from Mandya on February 20

  • Feb 13 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 04:41 ist

BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra will kickstart his election tour on February 20 from Mandya, with an aim to ensure that the party wins more number of seats in the Vokkaliga heartland.

Vijayendra, younger son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, has been appointed as convenor to organise district-level conventions by seven morchas (wings) of the party. He will be taking the lead in planning and organising conventions in all 224 Assembly segments.

In an exclusive chat with DH, he said that the first such convention will be in Mandya, as he wanted to start his tour from a region where the party is weak.  

“Many in the party suggested that I should start the tour from a stronghold, but mine is a bottom-top approach. So, I insisted that we start from Mandya,” he said.

List of guests

He added that a committee is preparing a list of guests who will be addressing the conventions.

“Our biggest challenge is to organise events in all 224 constituencies in a window of 20 days. Our first convention will be on February 20 in Mandya and the last will be on March 15,” he said.

“For instance, if mahila morcha holds its district-level convention in Shikaripur, yuva morcha will hold its convention in Shivamogga. Raita morcha can hold its convention in Teerthahalli and OBC morcha in Sorab. This way, all seven constituencies in Shivamogga district get a convention each,” he said.  

