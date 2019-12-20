Village-level census of biodiversity proposed

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to conduct a village-level census of biodiversity to compile comprehensive data on medicinal and rare plants across the state.

The proposal was submitted at the release of ‘Flora of Karnataka’, two compendiums of plant diversity.

Yediyurappa lauded the board’s work and said comprehensive reports on the natural resources of the state will play a key role in the future. “As the population continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for jobs and infrastructure. Such reports will help in maintaining the crucial balance between development and conservation,” he said.

Board chairman Ananth Hegde Ashisara said the plant census has been carried out in 2000 Gram Panchayats. “A transit line of 12,820 in forests of Karnataka was surveyed to gather the data. Medicinal plants have also been surveyed to build a knowledge base. But there is a need for district-level mapping. We request the government to provide budgetary grants for mapping of resources at Gram Panchayat level,” he said. Ashisara said that comprehensive reports will help the board monitor the use of medicinal plants by the Ayurvedic companies and increase the collection of access benefit sharing.

Yediyurappa said he will look into the issue and provide necessary funds for taking up such a census.