Vishwakarma pontiff found dead mysteriously

Chitugu Malleshwar Mahasamsthana’s Jnanabhaskar Swami was found dead mysteriously inside a bathroom at Chitugu Malleshwar temple on Thursday morning.

The 75-year-old pontiff was one of the 63 pontiffs of the Vishwakarma community.

It is not known whether the pontiff came in contact with electricity while using the heater. There could be other factors for the mysterious death, the devotees suspected.

“The community pontiffs have been informed about the demise. A decision will be taken to conduct final rites once they reach the temple,” taluk Vishwakarma Community president Narayanachar told DH.

He had a wife, two sons and a daughter. He renounced family life 30 years ago and was initiated into sainthood.