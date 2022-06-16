Vishwakarma pontiff found dead mysteriously

Vishwakarma pontiff found dead mysteriously

The 75-year-old pontiff was one of the 63 pontiffs of the Vishwakarma community

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 01:06 ist

Chitugu Malleshwar Mahasamsthana’s Jnanabhaskar Swami was found dead mysteriously inside a bathroom at Chitugu Malleshwar temple on Thursday morning. 

The 75-year-old pontiff was one of the 63 pontiffs of the Vishwakarma community.

It is not known whether the pontiff came in contact with electricity while using the heater. There could be other factors for the mysterious death, the devotees suspected. 

“The community pontiffs have been informed about the demise. A decision will be taken to conduct final rites once they reach the temple,” taluk Vishwakarma Community president Narayanachar told DH.

He had a wife, two sons and a daughter. He renounced family life 30 years ago and was initiated into sainthood. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pontiff
Karnataka News
India News
Death

What's Brewing

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

 