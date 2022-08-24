Visit all madrasas, submit report in 15 days, Karnataka minister B C Nagesh tells officials

Officials from the department of school education and literacy will soon visit madrasas in the state to review their functioning.

At a meeting chaired by School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh to discuss the government's plan to form a board to monitor madrasas, officials were instructed to visit every single madrasa and submit a report in 15 days.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nagesh said there were instances in the past when officials of the department were denied entry into madrasas.

"Earlier, in some madrasas, officials were not allowed to enter. We do not want such instances to repeat and have directed officials to submit a report on the functioning of madrasas in the next 15 days," he said.

As explained by the minister, during the visit, the officials will verify whether the kids going to madrasas are getting education as per the Right to Education Act.

Meeting planned

"Once we receive the report, we will call a meeting with those running madrasas and academicians to discuss the issues," he added.

Meanwhile, the minister pointed out that the move follows demands from some Muslim parents.

"There is a demand within the Muslim community to provide formal education to children. Considering that, we are planning to set up a board to monitor education in madrasas," Nagesh said.

However, Nagesh said that this is not in line with Uttar Pradesh or the model followed in any other state.

"It is based on the demand from parents belonging to that community," he said.