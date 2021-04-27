Visvesvaraya Technological University exams postponed, students head home

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed its examinations.

In a circular, the university's registrar (evaluation) said that the fresh dates of the examinations will be intimated later. Principals of engineering colleges should take care and inform the students, he said.

The students have been demanding that the examinations be postponed in the wake of a two-week lockdown announced by the government. Till late on Monday, they could not get any information from the university and had continued to stay in hostels and rented accommodations.

The students rushed to the bus stand to catch the first available buses towards their hometowns as the information of examinations being postponed reached them on Tuesday. The bus stand witnessed a large influx of students proceeding towards respective platforms and inquiring for buses for their destinations.