Visvesvaraya Technological University to implement NEP from current academic year

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is all set to implement National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year by introducing BSc course in line with the course offered at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

In a virtual meeting, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said, "A lot of choices will be made available for students under open electives. The concept (open electives) will be made more dynamic and the regulations with regard to Board of Studies (BOS) will be relaxed to facilitate timely decisions regarding revamping of curriculum and introduction of new courses."

"Ability enhancement courses are added to make students globally competitive. A subject called 'Scientific Foundations of Health' has been introduced to emphasise the importance of health & wellness. Flexibility in teaching will be brought in, and to inculcate social responsibility in students pedagogy is being developed for the subject 'Social connect & responsibility," said Prof Karisddappa, vice-chancellor, VTU.

The vice-chancellor added, "Taking into consideration the importance of engineering in recent global medical technology, a subject called 'Biology for Engineers' has been introduced in the 4th semester. Similarly to make students aware of the importance of sustainable development 'Environment Studies' will be introduced. To promote experiential learning integration of theory and practical will be given priority. Another new subject called 'Music and Mechanical Vibrations' has been added."

"With the NEP, 24 weeks of internship will be made mandatory for engineering courses wherein students will also have the opportunity to go abroad. Also, multidisciplinary internships will be encouraged. Mapping of industry, academia, students and faculty will be made to integrate them and interdisciplinary project works will be encouraged and self study components will also be introduced," Karisddappa explained.

The new curriculum has been aligned to the national skill qualification framework and formative assessment will be followed to replace the earlier practice of summative assessment, he said.