Voters will reply to Congress in bypolls: B S Yediyurappa

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 10:43 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that people from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and Assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavkalyan will give a reply to Congress by electing candidates of BJP.

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were talking lightly about the byelection, but BJP candidates' victory by a huge margin will be the reply for Congress," Yediyurappa told reporters on Thursday.

Regarding his campaigns despite ill health, Yediyurappa said campaigning will conclude today evening.

