Voters will reply to Congress in bypolls: B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that people from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and Assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavkalyan will give a reply to Congress by electing candidates of BJP.
"KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were talking lightly about the byelection, but BJP candidates' victory by a huge margin will be the reply for Congress," Yediyurappa told reporters on Thursday.
Regarding his campaigns despite ill health, Yediyurappa said campaigning will conclude today evening.
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
Need for gender balance in justice system
How the largest flying animals supported their necks
NASA makes music with outer space data
UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022