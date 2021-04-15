Voters will reply to Congress in bypolls: B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that people from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and Assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavkalyan will give a reply to Congress by electing candidates of BJP.

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were talking lightly about the byelection, but BJP candidates' victory by a huge margin will be the reply for Congress," Yediyurappa told reporters on Thursday.

Regarding his campaigns despite ill health, Yediyurappa said campaigning will conclude today evening.