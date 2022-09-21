VTU accused of violating guidelines on fund release; VC dismisses charges

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa and Registrar Dr Anand Deshpande have been accused of violating guidelines of government in releasing bill dues of Rs 35 crore during the fag end of their tenure.

The varsity, however, rejected the accusations saying that the payments were for works in progress.

Advocate D N Ramakrishna from Bengaluru filed complaint with Lokayukta on Tuesday alleging that Vice Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa and Registrar Dr Deshpande violated guidelines laid down by the government and the governor that no major decisions/financial transaction should be taken by them during the last two months of their tenure. They got bills worth Rs 35 crore released. The complainant has urged Lokayukta to probe the violations.

Prof Karisiddappa, in his defence, said that the payments released by VTU in the last two months of his tenure were related to ongoing projects and routine expenses as approved by the Executive Council. No new policy decisions have been taken and actions were in adherence with Governor’s Order No GS 13 GUM 2021 dated September 28, 2021. Hence allegations made are baseless and false.