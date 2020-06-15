VTU among 100 top edu institutions of country

VTU among 100 top edu institutions of country

DHNS
Belagavi,
  Jun 15 2020
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 22:33 ist

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has secured 55th position in the nationwide ranking of engineering education institutions. The ministry has come out with the fifth edition of the rankings based on the report of the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

In a press release, VTU Registrar Dr A S Deshpande said that the varsity stands 55th in the list of 100 top engineering education institutions in the country. The list comprises noteworthy institutions such as IIT, IIIT, NIT etc. The varsity has secured 80th position in top 100 universities (technical and non-technical), he said. The registrar said that the ranking was a remarkable achievement for VTU, established 20 years ago.

The institutions ranked on the basis of various parameters such as learning outcome, teaching methodology, research, professional conduct, social participation and public perception, he added.

 

