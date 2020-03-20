VTU asks colleges to use online teaching tools

Raju Gavali
  • Mar 20 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 23:07 ist

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice Chancellor Dr Karisiddappa has directed the affiliated colleges to conduct classes through video conferencing using varsity’s “e-Shikshana” platform. 

Speaking with principals of various colleges through video conferencing on Friday, the VC said that given the present severity of the situation, it may take some time for the virus scare to
subside.

“Therefore, academic activities should be conducted through YouTube Live, Google Class and other online platforms. The principals of the colleges should take steps in this regard,” he said.

The VC said that all the students of the varsity should be sent home with appropriate precautionary measures and the colleges should take steps for the success of “Janata Curfew” called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22.

Registrar Dr Anand Deshpande said that the lectures could be accessed directly on YouTube channel through e-learning centre of the university. He suggested the lecturers can also make use of Facebook Live facility. 

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)
online teaching tools
