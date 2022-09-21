VTU diverts college funds to private academy?

The Vivesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has been accused of diverting funds from its affiliated colleges for the sponsorship of an event to the bank account of a private academy.

According to documents accessed by DH, Rs 25 lakh has been transferred from top engineering colleges to Bengaluru-based LIS Academy, which was one of the event organisers for the Tech VC Conclave, a VTU initiative held last week.

LIS Academy’s president is the adviser to the VTU vice-chancellor. Also, the university’s librarian is a trustee of the academy.

Sources explained that the VTU had issued a circular asking affiliated colleges to transfer funds to the university’s account. However, colleges were orally asked to send the funds to the LIS Academy.

“A detailed inquiry should be conducted as it is a matter of lakhs of rupees and it was going on since 2016,” a former VTU registrar said. A VTU executive council member, who represents a private engineering college, pointed out that LIS Academy does not have GST registration.

The recent Tech VC Conclave was held at a star hotel in Bengaluru on September 15 and 16.

Speaking to DH, LIS Academy president Pandurang Konnur said: “LIS Academy is a charitable trust and we have been exempted from income tax and GST. As for the Tech VC Conclave, the sponsoring colleges have decided to transfer the money to us towards the hotel expenditure because the hotel refused to accept payment separately from each college. LIS Academy was just a facilitator for the payment and we have done as per their request.”

VTU registrar was not available to comment.