VTU implements CBCS for first year BE/B Tech courses: VC

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has effectively implemented a Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for first-year BE/B Tech courses from the academic year 2022-23.

Students can opt for BE/B Tech degrees with minor and honours degrees in inter/multi-disciplinary subjects. Mechanical engineering students can opt for a minor degree in computer-related/advanced subjects.

VTU Vice Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar told reporters on Thursday that the varsity had introduced skills enhancement courses on emerging technologies, programming language, Biology for engineers, innovation and design thinking, universal human values, the scientific foundation of health, History, Arts, Social Science, Economics and Banking, Literature, Research Methodology, IPR and Law. Students are free to select subjects of their interest as per the skills required from the first year itself as per the provisions of the National Education Policy.

Measures have been taken for multi-disciplinary project work and integration of theory and lab wherever required. An online admission approval system has been implemented this academic year, along with short-term internships on social connect, research and innovation, providing six months of industry/research internship and complete outcome-based education implemented in teaching learning and assessment.

Semester and examination results were released in about seven days of the last examination with students getting their results through WhatsApp. Soon all colleges will have an evaluation system, but the code will be controlled by the varsity, he said.

The VTU has been issuing grade cards and transcripts within 24 hours. The quality of convocation certificates has been enhanced with more than 15 security features, non-tearable and water resistant. PhD single regulation system has been implemented and process speed has been increased.