VTU launches CBCS for first year BE/B Tech courses: VC

VTU implements CBCS for first year BE/B Tech courses: VC

Measures have been taken for multi-disciplinary project work and integration of theory and lab wherever required

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 18 2023, 23:48 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 03:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has effectively implemented a Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for first-year BE/B Tech courses from the academic year 2022-23.

Students can opt for BE/B Tech degrees with minor and honours degrees in inter/multi-disciplinary subjects. Mechanical engineering students can opt for a minor degree in computer-related/advanced subjects.

VTU Vice Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar told reporters on Thursday that the varsity had introduced skills enhancement courses on emerging technologies, programming language, Biology for engineers, innovation and design thinking, universal human values, the scientific foundation of health, History, Arts, Social Science, Economics and Banking, Literature, Research Methodology, IPR and Law. Students are free to select subjects of their interest as per the skills required from the first year itself as per the provisions of the National Education Policy.

Read | Campus placement: VTU to launch common platform soon

Measures have been taken for multi-disciplinary project work and integration of theory and lab wherever required. An online admission approval system has been implemented this academic year, along with short-term internships on social connect, research and innovation, providing six months of industry/research internship and complete outcome-based education implemented in teaching learning and assessment.

Semester and examination results were released in about seven days of the last examination with students getting their results through WhatsApp. Soon all colleges will have an evaluation system, but the code will be controlled by the varsity, he said.

The VTU has been issuing grade cards and transcripts within 24 hours. The quality of convocation certificates has been enhanced with more than 15 security features, non-tearable and water resistant. PhD single regulation system has been implemented and process speed has been increased.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

VTU
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

 