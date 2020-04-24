VTU joins Covid fight big time, funds research projects

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is funding more than 25 research projects related to Covid-19. The project topics include development of affordable and portable rapid diagnostic kits or tools, computational identification and validation of Covid-19 molecular targets, drug re-purposing against key targets and in-vitro/clinical dose testing of nutritional supplements for immunity.

Vice-chancellor Dr Karisiddappa, in a press release, informed that the research projects were aimed at identification of Covid patients using artificial neural network from X-rays and CT scans, virtual autopsy of dead patients, food dispensing unit in affected zones, designing and fabrication of low-cost/portable ventilators, low-cost IoT based Ambu-bag compressing machine, thermal scanners, mobile apps on Covid-19 and solar powered disinfectant tunnels/chambers.

Students and teachers are working on these ideas and the outcome would be reported soon. A smart band for identifying the symptoms of Covid (like increased body temperature and shortness of breath) has been developed by Swati Hegde, a student from Mysuru. The band also alerts authorities and the police if the person wearing it has the symptoms and comes out during the quarantine period.

Online classes, counselling

In order to continue the teaching-learning process, the VTU directed engineering institutions to continue imparting education using technology through online classes, e-learning platforms and virtual classes on social media platforms.

The lockdown has confined students to their homes with no socialisation with their friends, which is an important aspect of the student life. Besides this, students are worried about the uncertainty around almost all aspects of life, especially academics and

placements.

The VTU has directed all the institutions to introduce online psychological counselling facility and supporting centres at the college level to help students cope with the disruption caused by the pandemic.