VTU to introduce open book exams in some engineering courses from current year

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will introduce ‘open book’ exams for select engineering courses from the current academic year.

The system will be introduced for courses which have design-based subjects and mostly in streams like civil, mechanical, electrical and architecture.

According to university authorities, an official communication will be issued once the board of studies submits its recommendations.

Speaking to DH, Prof Karisiddappa, vice-chancellor, VTU, said, “We have directed the Board of Studies to recommend on the streams where open book exams can be introduced.”

The open book examinations cannot be introduced in all streams.

As explained by the VC, in certain streams of engineering, students are expected to design components and elements.

“In streams like mechanical, civil and electrical, students have to design components, elements and structure-based designs. While designing, they will be given hand books and BS codes for reference,” said Karisiddappa.

With the introduction of open book exams, teachers will be told to ask innovative questions for which students can refer to codes and hand books.

According to subject experts, this will help students in understanding the subject and concepts better.

Better understanding

“This will definitely help students in understanding the subjects better and put an end to rote learning,” said a senior professor from an engineering college in Bengaluru.

Speaking about extending the open book exam facility to other streams in engineering, the VC said, “Open book exams cannot be conducted for all streams. We will issue a detailed circular about it soon.”

This will be applicable from the current academic year and students aspiring to get admissions for engineering courses this academic year will benefit from this.

Currently, the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology follow the open book exam system. This is the first time in Karnataka that a state-run university is introducing it.

