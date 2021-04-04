VTU to offer PG course in 'Smart City Planning'

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 04 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 00:05 ist
VTU Vice Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa. Credit: DH File Photo

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will introduce a post graduate course in Smart City Planning from the academic year 2021-22.

Speaking at the VTU convocation here on Saturday, varsity vice chancellor Prof Karisiddappa said that a Centre of Excellence will also be started in Smart City Planning. The VC said that the varsity was entering into an agreement with various non-technological institutions and universities for providing education in multiple disciplines. He added that Intellectual Property Rights had been made a part of the BE curriculum now. 

VTU
Vishvesvaraya Technological University
Belagavi

