VTU to offer PG course in 'Smart City Planning'

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will introduce a post graduate course in Smart City Planning from the academic year 2021-22.

Speaking at the VTU convocation here on Saturday, varsity vice chancellor Prof Karisiddappa said that a Centre of Excellence will also be started in Smart City Planning. The VC said that the varsity was entering into an agreement with various non-technological institutions and universities for providing education in multiple disciplines. He added that Intellectual Property Rights had been made a part of the BE curriculum now.