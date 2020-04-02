Wait till Apr 14 for alcohol: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Wait till April 14 for alcohol, quips Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 15:49 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Ctedit: DH Photo

For the ones looking for alcohol in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has an answer -- wait till April 14.

During a press conference on Thursday, a question on the availability of alcohol in the state was thrown at the CM to which he jokingly said that people would have to wait till April 14 for alcohol. 

Yediyurappa was flanked by the Minister of Revenue Department R Ashoka who added that the government's job was to make arrangements for food, not alcohol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak which is set to end on April 14. 

 

