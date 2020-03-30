Want lockdown to end? Stay home, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Lifting the lockdown restrictions will depend on how strictly citizens follow them, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday, while warning strict action against those who do not comply.

“At this hour of crisis, it is not good on our part to come out of houses and violate the curfew. The ending of lockdown depends on strictness with which one follows the curfew and maintains social distance. If one follows the curfew strictly, the lockdown period will automatically end on April 14. Whether to end the lockdown or not is in your hands,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

“It has come to our notice that people in some urban centres are brazenly violating curfew rules forcing the police to act,” the CM said, defending police action. “Police are also human beings like us...don't test their patience. Already, our police are under stress as they are working without any rest. Don't force them to use force and later blame them for stern action.”

The government has taken all measures to ensure the supply of essentials and food to those in need, Yediyurappa said.

“People of Karnataka are known for tolerance and patience. They are law-abiding citizens. Now, the lockdown is a testing time for them. It has come to test the patience of our people, especially people of Karnataka,” he said, adding that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The lockdown should be seen as a blessing in disguise, Yediyurappa said. “Spend your valuable time by reading books which in turn will boost your knowledge and intellectual capacity,” he said. “My earnest request to even the poor is, spend your time by involving yourselves in creative activities inside your houses.”