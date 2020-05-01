Want to exit, enter Karnataka? Apply for permit online

Want to exit, enter K'taka? Apply for permit online

Bharat R Joshi
  May 01 2020, 22:26 ist
  updated: May 01 2020, 23:01 ist

Karnataka has set up an online process to grant permission to those who want to enter or leave the state.

According to an order issued by the government on Friday, those who want to leave or return to Karnataka should submit an online application at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

The online applications can be submitted also through BangaloreOne centres and BBMP ward offices.

Karnataka is in touch with the Indian Railways to arrange for train services for those stranded in the state due to the lockdown to return to their native states. There are 1.54 lakh migrants housed in relief camps across the state, most of them in Bengaluru. 

"The Railways has indicated that five rakes will be made available mostly for migrant labourers of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan,” State Nodal Officer N Manjunath Prasad told DH. “We’re getting the willingness of people who want to go.”

Migrant workers who are not computer-literate will be helped to apply online. "We have nodal officers for each camp where these migrant workers are staying. The nodal officers will collect the applications manually filled up by the migrant workers and they will be uploaded," Prasad said.  

All online applications will be sorted state-wise. Once the receiving state concurs, permission to travel will be given. All persons seeking permission to leave Karnataka will be screened by the health authorities.

Karnataka will arrange for buses, which will be sanitised and where social distancing will be maintained. Those who opt for train travel will be dropped off in buses at the railway station.

All persons have to pay for their travel.

Only asymptomatic people are allowed to undertake travel back into Karnataka. They will be medically screened before being allowed to travel.

A checkpost with facilities for screening, medical checkup, water supply, food, temporary shelter and adequate toilet facilities will be set up near all entry points. All returnees will be compulsorily registered and assessed by the health authorities. After entry, they will be kept under watch with periodic health checkups.

 

