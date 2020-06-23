War room projects 25k Covid-19 cases by mid-August

While the Karnataka Covid-19 War Room has projected that the number of cases in the state is likely to touch 25,000 by mid-August, officials say that public responsibility, more than institutional measures, will be crucial going forward.

The war room led by IAS officer Munish Moudgil has projected that the cases in Karnataka are expected to reach anywhere between 20,000 and 25,000 by mid-August. The projection came with a word of caution that it was “extremely difficult” to make accurate projections beyond 15-20 days as it was dependent on the behaviour of individual citizens post the lifting of the lockdown.

“...the projections are so sensitive that if daily growth rate is 3% then active numbers reach 17,000, but if daily growth rate is 4% then active numbers reach 25,000 in 50-60 days,” Moudgil said.

The positive side of this is that every successful effort to reduce growth rate will exponentially reduce numbers. Conversely, any slip up makes us pay heavily, he added.

The official also emphasised on people’s responsibility in wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance. Tracing all contacts of patients within 24 hours, effective quarantine for people with interstate travel for 14 days and high testing will be crucial too, he said.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is the minister in charge of Kalaburagi and Bagalkot districts, said public accountability would be crucial in the coming weeks.

With border districts facing the additional challenge of regulating interstate movement, Karjol said the government had put in place all institutional measures possible. “Both the district administration and the police force are doing their best to monitor the situation and ensure quarantine of people. However, there are some people who escape from the quarantine facility and others who fail to take basic precautions like wearing masks or maintaining social distance. Coming up with more restrictive measures may not be practical. I urge the public to complement the institutional measures with their cooperation,” he said.