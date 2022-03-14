Was under pressure to not ban online gambling, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday told the Assembly that he was under pressure by "vested interests" to go back on introducing a law banning online betting and gambling.

Bommai was referring to the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act that was passed in the Assembly in September last year. The law banned online games that involved wagering or betting. Last month, the High Court struck it down.

Work on the law started when Bommai was the home minister.

"Since it was also the time of Covid, some people even promised me vaccination for people in my constituency. I told them that the government was in a position to take care of vaccination for all," he said, adding that he was under pressure.

Bommai said the government was helpless as they were unable to implement the law.

Pointing out how vested interests are using loopholes in legal provisions to serve their motives, Bommai said: "Betting on online games is an international-level issue. We brought in legislation against such betting. However, the court has now allowed it again. This shows how pervasive the online portals are."

Stringent legislation against gambling and betting is "the need of the hour for the state", Bommai said, adding that gambling clubs are rampant. "If we raid them, the next day the accused walks out on bail," he lamented.

Bommai said this in response to former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who said the IPL has turned into a "horse race".

