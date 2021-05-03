Wasn't informed about oxygen shortage, says Chamarajanagar MP

Expressing shock over the death of 24 patients due to shortage of oxygen, Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad has urged the government to provide compensation to the relatives of the deceased.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi on Sunday night and was told that everything was under control. "I was not informed about the oxygen shortage in the District Hospital. Besides, I am not aware of the communication between the DC and Kodagu MP Prathap Simha," he said.

"Due to the spread of the Covid second wave, I have not visited Chamarajanagar district. But, I am getting all necessary reports," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Varuna Mahesh demanded the resignation of Prasad.

In a press release, Mahesh alleged the total negligence of MP Prasad in taking necessary steps, that resulted in the death of patients due to oxygen shortage, in Chamarajanagar hospital.

"The number of Covid patients is on a rise in Chamarajanagar district. Besides, the number of deaths is also alarming. The MP has not conducted any meeting regarding Covid. He has not assessed the measures taken by the district administration and health department. He could have joined hands with the district administration to overcome the shortage of oxygen cylinders. He has displayed total negligence. He should resign immediately," Mahesh demanded.