Watch | Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa present Karnataka Budget 2020

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 05 2020, 11:18am ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 13:26pm ist
CM B S Yediyurappa is presenting his first full budget since coming into power following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government last year

The 2020 Karnataka state Budget presentation is underway, with CM B S Yediyurappa presenting his first full budget since coming into power following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government last year.

The state is facing the impact of the floods last year, which caused significant damage to infrastructure of the state and livelihood of the citizens. Additionally, there is strong demand for the suburban rail in Bengaluru.

Here is where you can watch the 2020 Karnataka Budget. Follow DH's updates of the Budget here.

