Watch these nature-wildlife gems on YouTube for a coronavirus lockdown well spent 

Binge-watching, net-streamed movies and series have seen a lockdown surge. Giving this widespread trend a desi, nature-wildlife twist, the State Forest Department has recommended a list of documentaries to watch, all well-made gems available free on YouTube.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

High on the list is ‘River terns of Bhadra,” a 2013 documentary that digs deep into the Bhadra tiger reserve, one of India’s most treasured. Rich in flora and fauna, the reserve is flanked by the Bhadra dam’s backwaters, which gets magically transformed by an exclusive summer phenomenon.

River terns in their thousands throng the backwaters in search of a nesting place. Employing a mix of hidden camera traps, underwater and hi-speed cam visuals, the film captures this rare phenomenon up close. Five months in the making, the film had documented the terns in arresting detail. Watch it unfold at (https://youtu.be/JO4qHg2xwe4) .

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

‘The Western Ghats of India’ is another highly recommended documentary. First uploaded in February 2018, the film focuses on Sahyadri, a name in frequent discussion for its antiquity and biodiversity. The visuals also zoom into Shivaji’s unvanquished hill forts, mountains, valleys, and waterfalls.

The documentary ‘Namaami Aranyaka’ (https://youtu.be/ersBvr57oVI) is a visually moving capture of the essence of Honnavar through the eyes of a forester. Located in the heart of Western Ghats, the region’s mesmerizing landscapes and biodiversity comes through strongly in the film.

Premiered in January 2019, ‘Aganashini’ (https://youtu.be/N85N3JspPOE) is not just another film about the Western Ghats. Winning awards and accolades in festivals worldwide, this documentary by Ashwini Kumar Bhat traces the course of a unique, undammed river, untamed and unpolluted by man. At the 2018 ‘Docs without Borders’ festival in the US, the film was adjudged the ‘Best of Show’ in cinematography.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Weight of the lockdown on the unorganised sector

Also in the recommended list is ‘A day at Mysore zoo,’ (https://youtu.be/MuB7HHeuNbc) produced, directed and filmed by Shekar Dattatri. Commissioned by the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru to commemorate its 125th year, the film is a tribute to the zoo’s old world charm, spacious enclosures and animal diversity.

A film on the Daroji bear sanctuary (https://youtu.be/HiTJiWXYlpo) is another must-watch. The children’s film traces an Indian sloth bear, her family and neighbours through an engaging narrative. Our Planet, Dancing with the birds, Night on earth and Beak and brain are other recommendations on the department’s list.