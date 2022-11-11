Water bell to start ringing again in schools across Karnataka

The Department of School Education and Literacy is set to reintroduce the "water bell" concept in schools affiliated to all boards across the state.

The move comes after an increase in health issues such as dehydration, stomach upset, dry throat and headache among students due to low water intake.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh told DH that he has instructed Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) to reintroduce the bell.

"Water is very important to keep the body hydrated and healthy. The water bill will be applicable to all schools," Nagesh said.

Schools have to ring the bell thrice a day when children will be allowed to drink water.

The concept was introduced by former education minister S Suresh Kumar in 2019, following a suggestion by the then tourism minister C T Ravi to implement the Kerala model in the state. But officials said it could not be implemented effectively due to the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of schools for longer periods.

As per the earlier plan, the first bell was to go off at 10.35 am, the second at 12 noon and the third at 2 pm. The same is likely to continue.

Minister Nagesh said that during his visit to some schools in the state, parents brought to his notice that teachers were not allowing children to drink enough water.

Speaking to DH, Nandita, a parent said, "Every day, I send 500 ml of water with my daughter, but she returns home with the same amount of water. She says teachers don't not allow them to drink water as they don't want kids to go to the loo during class hours."

Another parent said her children fall sick frequently as they are not drinking enough water due to restrictions at school. "I raised the issue during the parent-teacher meeting, but nothing has changed," she said.