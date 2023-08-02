K'taka villagers protest death due to polluted water

Water contamination death: Karnataka villagers demand arrest of man who supplied water

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 02 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Villagers of Kavadigarahatti village in Chitradurga taluk staged a flash protest on Wednesday with the body of the woman who died after drinking contaminated water.

The mortal remains of Manjula were brought to the village after the postmortem. But the relatives of the woman staged protest without conducting the last rites, demanding the arrest of the person who supplied contaminated drinking water to the villagers.

They also demanded the district administration to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased at the earliest.

The postmortem of Raghu who died in Bengaluru on July 1 was conducted at Victoria hospital.

His mortal remains were being taken to Chitradurga.

The number of villagers suffering from gastroenteritis due to contaminated water has increased to 78.

As many as 18 villagers are undergoing treatment in District General Hospital and 60 in private hospitals.

Drinking water is being supplied through tankers to the villagers.  Villagers also pelted stones at the drinking water plant on Tuesday night, damaging its glass. 

