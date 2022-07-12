Water discharge from dams triggers flood threat in 2 North Karnataka districts

The discharge of water into Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers from reservoirs in Vijayapura and Vijayanagara districts on Tuesday triggered a flood-like situation in the river basins.

The inflow to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam at Almatti in Vijayapura district and to the reservoir near Hosapete in Vijayanagara district sharply rose following heavy rains in the catchment areas.

About 98,995 cusec of water is being let into the Krishna river from Kallol Barrage on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, compelling the authorities to open all 26 crest gates of the dam at Almatti reservoir and release 1 lakh cusec of water into the river.

About 45,000 cusec of water is being released into the right bank canal, while 55,000 cusec of water is being released through the crest gates.

The water level has reached 517.28 metres. The dam’s maximum height is 519.60 metres.

While the inflow to the Hipparagi dam is 90,000 cusec, the discharge is 89,000 cusec of water.

About 2,0000 cusec of water is being released into the river from Tungabhadra dam from 10 gates near Hosapete.

The inflow is 85,000 cusec of water. The reservoir’s storage capacity is 10.5.788 tmcft.

Three killed

Three persons were killed after walls of houses came crashing down on them in the Uttara Kannada and Vijayanagara districts.

Rukmini Vithal Machak (37) and Sridevi Vithal Machak (13), residents of Murkawad in Haliyal taluk of Uttara Kannada district, were killed after the walls of their house collapsed on them on Tuesday morning.

Hanumanthappa (28), a resident of U Bevinahalli in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district was killed when the wall of his house fell on him. Household articles were also damaged in the incident.

Vehicular movement on State Highway 34 that passes through the Anashi Ghatta in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district has been banned due to a landslide that occurred on July 11.

Bridges underwater

Farmers on the banks of Krishna, Doodhganga and Vedganga rivers in the Belagavi district relocated livestock and irrigation pump sets to safer places as inflow into river Krishna and its tributaries rose due to continuous rains in the Western Ghats and the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

There is no heavy discharge from any of the reservoirs in Maharashtra. Krishna river and its tributaries have swollen due to heavy rains, officials clarified.

Seven bridges across the districts were submerged in rivers on Tuesday. Gokak-Shinglapur bridge across river Ghataprabha on the outskirts of Gokak town was submerged.