Water level crosses 100-feet mark in KRS dam

The inflow to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam crossed the 100-feet mark on Tuesday with copious rain in the Kodagu district and Cauvery catchment areas.

The water level of the dam on July 20 was 100.05 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 feet. The inflow to the KRS dam was 12,861 cusec and outflow 2,228 cusec.

The water level of the Kabini dam in H D Kote taluk in the Mysuru district was 2,276 feet as against the maximum level of 2,284 feet. The inflow was 6,232 cusec and outflow 5,000 cusec .