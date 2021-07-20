Water level crosses 100-feet mark in KRS dam

Water level crosses 100-feet mark in KRS dam

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jul 20 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 03:16 ist
A view of KRS Dam, Credit: DH

The inflow to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam crossed the 100-feet mark on Tuesday with copious rain in the Kodagu district and Cauvery catchment areas. 

The water level of the dam on July 20 was 100.05 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 feet. The inflow to the KRS dam was 12,861 cusec and outflow 2,228 cusec.

The water level of the Kabini dam in H D Kote taluk in the Mysuru district was 2,276 feet as against the maximum level of 2,284 feet. The inflow was 6,232 cusec and outflow 5,000 cusec .

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

KRS
Karnataka
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 