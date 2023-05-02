Water level increases in Kumaradhara river after rains

Water level increases in Karnataka's Kumaradhara river after rainfall

Owing to the scorching sun and the lack of the pre-monsoon showers, the water level in the river had come down drastically

Naina J A
Naina J A, Subrahmanya, DHNS,
  • May 02 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 01:37 ist
The water level in the Kumaradhara river has increased in Subrahmanya. Credit: Special Arrangement

The water level in the Kumaradhara river has increased slightly with rain lashing Kukke Subrahmanya and Kumaraparvatha in the last few days.

Owing to the scorching sun and the lack of the pre-monsoon showers, the water level in the river had come down drastically.

Also Read | Rain brings Bengaluru to a halt yet again
 

With the wooden planks installed at the vented dam across Kumaradhara, water storage in the river has increased.

Subrahmanya has been receiving rain since April 25. The water level in Darpana rivulet also has increased. As a result, all the polluted water in the rivulet has been washed away.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Rainfall
rains

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

 