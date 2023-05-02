Water level increases in Karnataka's Kumaradhara river after rainfall

The water level in the Kumaradhara river has increased slightly with rain lashing Kukke Subrahmanya and Kumaraparvatha in the last few days.

Owing to the scorching sun and the lack of the pre-monsoon showers, the water level in the river had come down drastically.

With the wooden planks installed at the vented dam across Kumaradhara, water storage in the river has increased.

Subrahmanya has been receiving rain since April 25. The water level in Darpana rivulet also has increased. As a result, all the polluted water in the rivulet has been washed away.