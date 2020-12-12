Water scam: Karnataka govt audit reveals maintenance mess

Hundreds of water purification plants in rural areas were “functional” in official records until a government-commissioned audit revealed that they were not operational.

Also, a large number of these plants, which were installed over the past couple of years to quench the thirst of arid rural areas, did not have any preventive maintenance, including testing of water quality.

These are among the many findings from the audit the government got done through global market research firm Ipsos, prompting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to order a probe into what he said was “a big scam”. DH has accessed the audit’s findings.

Karnataka has 18,937 water purification plants of which the audit found 12,691 -- or 67% -- to be operational. But in official records, the number of operational plants was 14,172.

The reverse osmosis (RO) plants charge Rs 5 for 20 litres. Gram panchayats or private operators in charge of maintenance can fix the rate as long as it is below Rs 5.

The plants are popular in some districts going by the amount of water citizens draw from them. In Ballari, where 76% of the 562 plants are operational, the average daily sale is 1,773 litres. The least is 333 litres in Yadgir, a drought-hit region where only 46% of the 403 plants are operational.

The audit also showed that there was no demand for plants in some districts.