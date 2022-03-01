We are working to bring semiconductor unit to Karnataka: Israeli ambassador

Israeli officials are working to facilitate ISMC-Tower Semiconductors' joint venture to set up a semiconductor fab (manufacturing unit) in Karnataka, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon told DH’s Chiranjeevi Kulkarni. On the 30th anniversary of the bilateral relationship, Gilon and Israeli consulate general to South India Jonathan Zadka spoke of Israel’s bond with Karnataka and termed the row over the Pegasus spyware an internal matter.

It's been nine years since Karnataka and Israel signed an MoU to work on cooperative research and development. How far has that come?

Zadka: The thrust of the agreement was on research and innovation and a small part of it was on training. Still, a lot of delegations visit Israel for agriculture, IT & BT and international development-related matters. We have built on that agreement to increase government-to-government and business-to-business collaboration.

How does Israel see Bengaluru’s tech potential?

Gilon: First of all, opening a consulate in Bengaluru 10 years ago was itself a message. Half of Israel's exports are based on IT innovation. So, we understood quite early that Bengaluru is becoming the Silicon Valley of India and decided to be part of it. Israeli company Tower Semiconductors has joined forces with a strong partner (ISMC) to participate in the Semicon India. We are very hopeful that one of the possibilities is to have the fab here. From the government’s side, we are trying to help and facilitate the process. If this happens, it will give a serious boost to our relationship. It’s an ecosystem that will bring new technology and experts.

Karnataka has three of the 29 centres of excellence established. What’s the assessment of their effect on farmers facing new challenges by climate change?

Gilon: We have over a million farmers getting the benefit of the works. Moreover, the centres are run by Indian counterparts. We only teach the teachers. The centres are not directed at research but rather at practical implications. Considering that a majority of the farmers are small landholders, we cannot force high end, expensive technology on them. So, we are focussing on cost-effective products, starting from irrigation to affordable seeds. We are seeing them reap good profit.

What is Israel's reaction to the NYT's January report that Pegasus and the missile defence system were centrepieces of the $2 bn dollar deal with India?

Gilon: It’s a matter related to a private company. The NSO, a private company, developed something that is basically aimed at fighting terrorism and organised crime. By the way, it’s not the only tool in the world. But Israel took the measures that very few countries took and put heaviest export control regulation. We restricted the sale to governments and we don’t give it to governments that, we think, might not use it for the right purposes.

Considering the claims that the Indian government used the software for spying on opposition leaders, journalists and a former election commissioner, is Israel going to regulate it further?

Gilon: I do not know about that (spying allegations). We regulate to make sure that the software goes to responsible governments. After that, it is not operated by Israel.

Much has been written about the chemistry between PM Narendra Modi and former PM Benjamin Netanyahu. How does the Naftali Bennet-led government view bilateral relations?

Gilon: I agree that personal chemistry helps. Prime Ministers Bennett and Modi have already met at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. They agreed that PM Bennett will visit India this year. Our relationship started on two legs: agriculture and security. I’m very happy to see that it has evolved to cover startups, universities, tourism and gone beyond to appreciate food and culture.